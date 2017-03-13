Marijuana retail ban one of three opt...

Marijuana retail ban one of three options Prosser City Council to consider

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A total ban is one of three options city staff has been directed to prepare for the council's March 14 meeting, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said. The other options are restricting it from additional areas, such as the commercial thoroughfare sub-area along Wine Country Road, or updating the current regulations to reflect recent changes in the state's marijuana laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prosser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb 20 south side locos13 6
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08) Jun '16 ChildHoodFriend 90
Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 KLCW 1
Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15) Jun '15 No double standards 1
See all Prosser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prosser Forum Now

Prosser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prosser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Prosser, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC