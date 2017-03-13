Marijuana retail ban one of three options Prosser City Council to consider
A total ban is one of three options city staff has been directed to prepare for the council's March 14 meeting, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said. The other options are restricting it from additional areas, such as the commercial thoroughfare sub-area along Wine Country Road, or updating the current regulations to reflect recent changes in the state's marijuana laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|6
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prosser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC