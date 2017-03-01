Washington teacher on leave over offe...

Washington teacher on leave over offensive Facebook post

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Bellingham Herald

An elementary school teacher in southern Washington state has been placed on administrative leave after a Facebook post encouraging the deportation of people she referred to as "illegal aliens." The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Prosser School District said the post prompted several phone calls and visits from concerned parents.

