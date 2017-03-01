Washington teacher on leave over offensive Facebook post
An elementary school teacher in southern Washington state has been placed on administrative leave after a Facebook post encouraging the deportation of people she referred to as "illegal aliens." The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Prosser School District said the post prompted several phone calls and visits from concerned parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|6
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prosser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC