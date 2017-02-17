Prosser student expelled for having B...

Prosser student expelled for having BB gun in locker

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

A student at Housel Middle School was expelled Thursday when Prosser Police recovered a BB gun from his locker. Officials received a report of an air soft pistol in a 13-year-old male's locker after he had told two friends he had the item.

