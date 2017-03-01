Prosser library assistant placed on administrative leave
A Prosser School District library assistant was placed on administrative leave today after she posted comments on Facebook on the Day Without Immigrants protest. Peggy Brown, who works at Prosser Heights Elementary School, is the second Prosser School District employee in less than a week to be placed on leave for commenting about the event.
