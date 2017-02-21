Our Voice: Richland bridge worth the ...

Our Voice: Richland bridge worth the car tab fee

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

That's when they meet to consider imposing a $20 car tab fee to cover the final amount needed to build the Duportail Bridge. While the proposal surely will be opposed by many residents, it's the best way to get this important project going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prosser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Mon south side locos13 6
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08) Jun '16 ChildHoodFriend 90
Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 KLCW 1
Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15) Jun '15 No double standards 1
See all Prosser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prosser Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Benton County was issued at February 21 at 2:43PM PST

Prosser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prosser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Prosser, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC