Our Voice: Richland bridge worth the car tab fee
That's when they meet to consider imposing a $20 car tab fee to cover the final amount needed to build the Duportail Bridge. While the proposal surely will be opposed by many residents, it's the best way to get this important project going.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Mon
|south side locos13
|6
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prosser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC