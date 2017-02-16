Mid-Columbia districts hoping for eno...

Mid-Columbia districts hoping for enough school bond votes by Tuesday

Saturday Feb 11

Several school districts across the Mid-Columbia are hoping enough people vote by Tuesday for their school bond elections to pass. Along with needing 60 percent of voters to approve the bonds, each district needs a voter turnout equal to 40 percent of the ballots cast during the last general election to pass.

