Into the Weeds: An exclusive first look inside a legal marijuana farm
It has more security cameras than your average bank and you won't find it on any map. Our cameras got an exclusive first look inside one of the inland northwest's mega-grow marijuana businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Jesus
|5
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prosser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC