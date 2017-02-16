Election Day for Benton, Franklin Cou...

Election Day for Benton, Franklin County school bond issues is Feb. 14

Monday Feb 13 Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Elections Day for Benton and Franklin Counties is on Feb. 14. Ballot drop boxes will close at 8 p.m. that day. Benton County elections will cover school bond issues for Richland School District, Prosser Consolidated School District and Finley School District.

