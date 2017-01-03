Highways 221, 24 reopen, Highway 241 ...

Highways 221, 24 reopen, Highway 241 closed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Highway 221, south of Prosser, reopened at 9:15 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The stated closed the highway at 3:30 a.m. from the intersection with Highway 14 to the intersection with Highway 22. Snowdrifts were cleared from the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prosser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08) Jun '16 ChildHoodFriend 90
Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 KLCW 1
Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15) Jun '15 No double standards 1
News Sunnyside shooting brings 53 years of prison time (Feb '11) May '15 Norte Coming For ... 7
See all Prosser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prosser Forum Now

Prosser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prosser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Prosser, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,454

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC