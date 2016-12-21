Student returns $10,000 wedding ring he found while cleaning bus

The Yakima resident needed to get the ring's size changed because she lost weight recently, but didn't have a chance to take it to a jeweler. "I've not been wearing my ring because I knew it was too big," she said, but decided to put it on when she went on a trip to a Prosser winery for her husband's company's holiday party on Dec. 2. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.