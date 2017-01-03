Great Northwest Wine: Reds shine in 16th best-of-best judging
Each year, Wine Press Northwest magazine conducts its Platinum Judging - "the best of the best in the Great Northwest" - in which Northwest wineries are invited to submit wines that have won gold medals during the year. The 16th annual competition drew 531 entries from Washington, Oregon, British Columbia and Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
|Sunnyside shooting brings 53 years of prison time (Feb '11)
|May '15
|Norte Coming For ...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Prosser Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC