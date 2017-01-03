Great Northwest Wine: Reds shine in 1...

Great Northwest Wine: Reds shine in 16th best-of-best judging

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Each year, Wine Press Northwest magazine conducts its Platinum Judging - "the best of the best in the Great Northwest" - in which Northwest wineries are invited to submit wines that have won gold medals during the year. The 16th annual competition drew 531 entries from Washington, Oregon, British Columbia and Idaho.

