Drive-by shooting victim has surgery to save his arm

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A Prosser area man is in satisfactory condition in Seattle after undergoing surgery to save his arm after being shot in a drive-by incident near Prosser last week. A Prosser area farm worker survived several surgeries to save his right arm after it was hit by a rifle round during a drive-by shooting.

