Drive-by shooting sends Prosser man to Seattle hospital
A Prosser-area resident was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center Thursday after being shot in the arm in an apparent drive-by shooting. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said Olivie Cruz Hernandez was wounded when unknown assailants fired what appeared to be high-caliber rifle shots at a home in the 42000 block of West Evans Road, near Prosser, shortly before 7 p.m. Officers found Hernandez, 43, and his son, 12, when they arrived.
