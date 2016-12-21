Drive-by shooting sends Prosser man to Seattle hospital

A Prosser-area resident was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center Thursday after being shot in the arm in an apparent drive-by shooting. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said Olivie Cruz Hernandez was wounded when unknown assailants fired what appeared to be high-caliber rifle shots at a home in the 42000 block of West Evans Road, near Prosser, shortly before 7 p.m. Officers found Hernandez, 43, and his son, 12, when they arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.