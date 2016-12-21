Prosser scholarship information sessi...

Prosser scholarship information session scheduled Dec. 6

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The Prosser Scholarship Fund, in association with the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, is awarding scholarships to the graduating class of 2017. The scholarship applications will be available Jan. 1 and due March 6. The fund will give 10 $1,000 scholarships; eight Olney $2,000 scholarships, renewable for four years; and 20 Merle Burnham-Caulkins $2,500 scholarships.

Prosser, WA

