Prosser scholarship information session scheduled Dec. 6

The Prosser Scholarship Fund, in association with the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, is awarding scholarships to the graduating class of 2017. The scholarship applications will be available Jan. 1 and due March 6. The fund will give 10 $1,000 scholarships; eight Olney $2,000 scholarships, renewable for four years; and 20 Merle Burnham-Caulkins $2,500 scholarships.

