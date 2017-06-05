You can buy this crazy island on Prior Lake
If you're island-hunting in the greater Twin Cities area, a rare gem emerged in Prior Lake this week. In fact, the tiny dollop of land called Lone Tree Island boasts the only home situated on Prior Lake, and one of the only lake-locked homes in the metro.
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bash your boss isd191 (Jul '12)
|May 30
|Anon
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Tammy D
|7
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|i live in rapid city sd and looking to move to ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|vikes fan
|1
