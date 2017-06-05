South metro briefs: Prior Lake City Council approves funding for drug task force officer
The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved a three-year funding agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community last week that would designate an officer to join Southwest Metro Drug Task Force. The law enforcement agency, one of 23 drug task forces across Minnesota, focuses on drug trafficking in Scott, Carver and McLeod counties as well as the cities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay.
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bash your boss isd191 (Jul '12)
|May 30
|Anon
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Tammy D
|7
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|i live in rapid city sd and looking to move to ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|vikes fan
|1
