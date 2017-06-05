Prior Lake runner Zach Kulstad takes ...

Prior Lake runner Zach Kulstad takes time to help others

Zach Kulstad looks more like a 4.0 honors student headed to college and med school, which he is, than a late-blooming-yet-dominant sprinter, which he has become. What you couldn't know from looking at the tall, blond and composed Prior Lake senior is that he also is the kind of kid you too rarely read about these days, the kind of kid who would see a neighbor in peril and react more like a wealthy benefactor than someone who may soon be living in a Carleton dorm.

