Police, Fire, Sheriff's Office Respond to Prior Lake Boat Fire
The Scott County Sheriff's Office reports it received multiple calls of a boat fire on Prior Lake at around 7:07 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff's deputies, the Prior Lake Police Department and the Prior Lake Fire Department all responded to the scene, where they found a 2008 Runabout owned by a Prior Lake resident on fire.
