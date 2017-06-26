Motorcycle vs deer crash results in f...

Motorcycle vs deer crash results in fatality

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Northland Press

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Saturday June 17, 2017 at 5:40 PM, the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motorcycle vs deer crash on the West Winnie Road in rural Bena MN. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a group of motorcycles was travelling north on County 91 when a deer ran onto the roadway striking a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, throwing its driver off the machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northland Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prior Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bash your boss isd191 (Jul '12) May 30 Anon 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16) May '17 Tammy D 7
News Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Paris Hilton 24
News South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10) Feb '15 Andy Alt 3
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
i live in rapid city sd and looking to move to ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 vikes fan 1
See all Prior Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prior Lake Forum Now

Prior Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prior Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Prior Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC