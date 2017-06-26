Motorcycle vs deer crash results in fatality

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Saturday June 17, 2017 at 5:40 PM, the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motorcycle vs deer crash on the West Winnie Road in rural Bena MN. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a group of motorcycles was travelling north on County 91 when a deer ran onto the roadway striking a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, throwing its driver off the machine.

