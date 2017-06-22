Minnesota fishing report
Bemidji area: Bass, northern pike and walleye fishing has been good throughout the area. Crappies are being found in and along the cabbage in 8-12 feet of water, while the larger bluegills and sunfish are in and around the deeper cabbage.
