J. STARK a " PROBATE

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of July, 2017, at 8:00 A.M., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at 3rd Floor Courthouse, 201 Lake Avenue, Fairmont, Minnesota, on petition of Jennifer Pribble, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the above named Decedent, and for the appointment of Jennifer Pribble, whose address is 15028 Black Oak Road Northeast, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court.

