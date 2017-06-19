Deer kills Twin Cities motorcyclist on ride with others in N. Minn.
A Twin Cities man riding with a group of motorcyclists in north-central Minnesota was struck by a deer and killed, authorities said Monday. The collision occurred about 5:40 p.m. Saturday on County Road 91, just outside of Bena, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
