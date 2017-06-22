22-year sentence for PureChoice found...

22-year sentence for PureChoice founder in fraud scheme

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Star Tribune

Businessman Bryan Reichel, found guilty last fall in a multimillion-dollar investment fraud scheme, was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison. Businessman Bryan Reichel, found guilty last fall in a multimillion-dollar investment fraud scheme, was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison.

