Unbeaten Bobby Lee Hopes for LFA Title Shot with Win Over Jeff Peterson on Friday

Having won his first five fights leading into his January bout against Matthew Marsh at LFA 2, lightweight prospect Bobby Lee was pretty confident he could keep his winning streak going. Early on it became clear to Lee that the fight was going to go exactly how he had planned, and just under four minutes in, he was able to secure a submission victory.

