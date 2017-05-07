Legislators close in on teacher licen...

Legislators close in on teacher licensing reforms

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: St. Cloud Times

Legislators close in on teacher licensing reforms Plan The proposed changes would consolidate standards and teacher licensing under a new Professional Educator Licensing Board. Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/minnesota/2017/05/07/legislators-close-teacher-licensing-reforms/101411166/ If lawmakers can resolve the differences in bills that have already cleared the House and Senate in a way that wins the approval of Gov. Mark Dayton they can accomplish one of the biggest reforms to state education policy in recent history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prior Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe... Apr '17 Catherine Mager 1
News Lawsuit keeps proposed hog farm on the back burner Mar '17 George Rostad 1
News Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Paris Hilton 24
News South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10) Feb '15 Andy Alt 3
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
i live in rapid city sd and looking to move to ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 vikes fan 1
See all Prior Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prior Lake Forum Now

Prior Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prior Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Prior Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,068,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC