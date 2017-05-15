Are you ready when disaster strikes? These Minnesota doomsday preppers are
Video : Meet a prepper who's prepared to take his family off the grid and live in the middle of Minnesota if necessary The tiny house that Bryan Korbel is building in his Columbia Heights driveway will have all the comforts of a 260-square-foot home. There'll be a shower with an on-demand water heater, a microwave oven, stove, composting toilet, satellite dish and power provided by solar panels.
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr '17
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Lawsuit keeps proposed hog farm on the back burner
|Mar '17
|George Rostad
|1
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|i live in rapid city sd and looking to move to ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|vikes fan
|1
