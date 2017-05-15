Are you ready when disaster strikes? These Minnesota doomsday preppers are

Video : Meet a prepper who's prepared to take his family off the grid and live in the middle of Minnesota if necessary The tiny house that Bryan Korbel is building in his Columbia Heights driveway will have all the comforts of a 260-square-foot home. There'll be a shower with an on-demand water heater, a microwave oven, stove, composting toilet, satellite dish and power provided by solar panels.

