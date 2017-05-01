Future of Perpich Center for Arts Education up in the air
Some legislators want to scrap the Perpich Center for Arts Education, leaving the struggling high school and middle school operated by the center in limbo. Republicans in the House proposed closing both schools after a scathing legislative audit in January found they were wrestling with declining enrollment, a lack of oversight and low test scores.
