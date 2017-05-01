Driver spends night in truck in Hwy. 200 ditch after crash14 min ago
A 37-year-old Prior Lake man was injured Sunday night when the Ford Super Duty truck pulling a trailer he was driving east on Highway 200 in Remer Township crashed into a ditch, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Lawsuit keeps proposed hog farm on the back burner
|Mar '17
|George Rostad
|1
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|i live in rapid city sd and looking to move to ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|vikes fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prior Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC