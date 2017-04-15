Courts
Jeffery A. Dilley, 52, of Prior Lake was convicted of driving after cancellation-IPS; fined $85, sentenced to jail 365 days, stayed 345 days for one year, concurrent with other charge, one year unsupervised probation, no same or similar. Brandon J. Oskerson, 25, of Welcome was convicted of window restrictions-windshield tinted or glazed; fined $135.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Lawsuit keeps proposed hog farm on the back burner
|Mar '17
|George Rostad
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Shari Vergara
|6
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prior Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC