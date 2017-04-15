Courts

Saturday Apr 15

Jeffery A. Dilley, 52, of Prior Lake was convicted of driving after cancellation-IPS; fined $85, sentenced to jail 365 days, stayed 345 days for one year, concurrent with other charge, one year unsupervised probation, no same or similar. Brandon J. Oskerson, 25, of Welcome was convicted of window restrictions-windshield tinted or glazed; fined $135.

