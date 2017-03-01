South metro news briefs: Burnsville O...

South metro news briefs: Burnsville OKs church expansion after debate

The Burnsville City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit and variance Feb. 21 allowing the Berean Baptist Church to build a 30,000-square-foot, 1,043-seat auditorium onto its existing church. The church occupies a 17-acre parcel at 309 County Road 42 East, near a housing development called Interlachen Woods.

