South metro news briefs: Burnsville OKs church expansion after debate
The Burnsville City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit and variance Feb. 21 allowing the Berean Baptist Church to build a 30,000-square-foot, 1,043-seat auditorium onto its existing church. The church occupies a 17-acre parcel at 309 County Road 42 East, near a housing development called Interlachen Woods.
