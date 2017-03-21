Sentenced: Prior Lake burglar who targeted theater goers out for the evening
The curtain has come down on a serial burglar whose online detective work led him to the homes of dozens of Twin Citians as they were enjoying a night at the theater. David W. Pollard, 47, of Prior Lake, pleaded guilty and was given a sentence spanning more than 11 years for two of the nearly 40 break-ins that prosecutors say he committed over several years in Eden Prairie and other nearby suburbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Mar 17
|Shari Vergara
|6
|I need hook up (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Jch
|4
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin...
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|i live in rapid city sd and looking to move to ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|vikes fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prior Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC