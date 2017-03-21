Sentenced: Prior Lake burglar who targeted theater goers out for the evening

The curtain has come down on a serial burglar whose online detective work led him to the homes of dozens of Twin Citians as they were enjoying a night at the theater. David W. Pollard, 47, of Prior Lake, pleaded guilty and was given a sentence spanning more than 11 years for two of the nearly 40 break-ins that prosecutors say he committed over several years in Eden Prairie and other nearby suburbs.

