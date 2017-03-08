Senate rejects Real ID measure for driver's licenses
An effort to put Minnesota in compliance with federal driver's license standards - known as Real ID - has stalled out in the state Senate. All DFL members of the Senate, along with five Republicans, voted against the Real ID bill on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
