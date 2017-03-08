Sen. Tim Kaine's son one of 6 counter protesters arrested at pro-Trump rally in St. Paul

Gallery: Supporters of President Donald Trump and anti-Trump protesters clashed in the hallway outside the rotunda at a national March4Trump Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, MN. Gallery: Pro President Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters exchanged words in the rotunda hallway during a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.