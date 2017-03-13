Red Wing is next stop for Prior Lake'...

Red Wing is next stop for Prior Lake's community development director

Monday Mar 13

Prior Lake Community Development Director Dan Rogness stops by Technology Village, a business incubator within City Hall. Rogness was instrumental in putting the long-discussed plan into action for the city.

