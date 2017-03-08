Prior Lake, Scott County buckle up fo...

Prior Lake, Scott County buckle up for 21/13 project

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Shakopee Valley News

Twelve years have passed since a study concluded that the segment of County Road 21 cutting through downtown Prior Lake would need a serious overhaul to handle future traffic. On Feb. 27, the Prior Lake City Council and the Scott County Board had a workshop to prepare for "takeoff," as Mayor Kirt Briggs described the County Road 21/Highway 13 project's status.

Prior Lake, MN

