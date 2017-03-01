Prior Lake man charged with tax fraud...

Prior Lake man charged with tax fraud; allegedly set his liquor store ablaze

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Star Tribune

A onetime Shakopee liquor store owner has been charged with tax fraud and is accused of setting the business ablaze in 2012, authorities said Tuesday. Randy A. Lentz, 47, of Prior Lake, was arrested last week by IRS agents and charged in federal court with tax evasion, an allegation connected to the suspicious fire that brought operation of WineStyles to a charred conclusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prior Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need hook up (Nov '13) Feb 28 Jch 4
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb 15 Cragar 2
ilovekickboxing, Savage MN Jan '17 Ashley_R 1
News Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... Sep '16 Paris Hilton 24
News South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10) Feb '15 Andy Alt 3
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
See all Prior Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prior Lake Forum Now

Prior Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prior Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Prior Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC