Police calls from the March 11, 2017 edition

The Prior Lake Police Department responded to the following incidents Feb. 15-March 7. This is not a comprehensive list of all incidents to which the department responded. Feb. 17: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the lot at Parkwood Apartments, 5160 160th St. Feb. 18: An air compressor and nail gun valued at $700 were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the DeWitte Boat Access, 16800 DeWitte Ave. Feb. 19: Three snowboards valued at $315 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 16300 block of Albany Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shakopee Valley News.