Police calls from the March 11, 2017 edition
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to the following incidents Feb. 15-March 7. This is not a comprehensive list of all incidents to which the department responded. Feb. 17: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the lot at Parkwood Apartments, 5160 160th St. Feb. 18: An air compressor and nail gun valued at $700 were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the DeWitte Boat Access, 16800 DeWitte Ave. Feb. 19: Three snowboards valued at $315 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 16300 block of Albany Avenue.
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need hook up (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Jch
|4
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan '17
|Ashley_R
|1
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin...
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
