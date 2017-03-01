Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: Legislators Weigh Transit Plans, Met Council Structure
With two weeks before the first deadline, legislators are scrambling to get their bills heard and passed through policy committees. The Legislature also met in a joint floor session to elect four new members to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need hook up (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Jch
|4
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan '17
|Ashley_R
|1
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin...
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
