Gronseth Not Chosen for Winona Job
Gronseth was one of three finalists in the superintendent search. This was the sixth time in the past two years that he was up for a new job outside of Duluth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Mar 17
|Shari Vergara
|6
|I need hook up (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Jch
|4
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|i live in rapid city sd and looking to move to ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|vikes fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prior Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC