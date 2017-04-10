First ever Acoustic Jam tonight at the Prior Lake Library
The first ever Prior Lake Acoustic Jam will take place at Club Prior in the Prior Lake Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave., 7 to 9 p.m. tonight, March 16. Joe Passofaro of Prior Lake organized this event to give local musicians a chance to play together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jordan Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Lawsuit keeps proposed hog farm on the back burner
|Mar 30
|George Rostad
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|Mar 17
|Shari Vergara
|6
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prior Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC