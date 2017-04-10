First ever Acoustic Jam tonight at th...

First ever Acoustic Jam tonight at the Prior Lake Library

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Jordan Independent

The first ever Prior Lake Acoustic Jam will take place at Club Prior in the Prior Lake Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave., 7 to 9 p.m. tonight, March 16. Joe Passofaro of Prior Lake organized this event to give local musicians a chance to play together.

