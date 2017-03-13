Contract with Nexus delayed for quest...

Contract with Nexus delayed for questions, concerns

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Shakopee Valley News

A smaller version of the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board delayed making a decision on a nearly $6 million architectural contract with Nexus Solutions on Monday, due to additional questions and concerns board members had about the contract. Board Members Ben Hanson, Lee Shimek and Todd Sorensen were absent from Monday's meeting, so it fell to Board Members Melissa Enger, Mary Frantz, Stacey Ruelle and Richard Wolf to approve the contract, which had been discussed in a previous study session.

