City seeks consultant for Arcadia, 21 project
As Prior Lake and Scott County leaders plan upcoming meetings on the County Road 21/Highway 13 upgrade in 2019, Prior Lake will solicit proposals from consultants for a related downtown road project. Prior Lake is planning to extend Arcadia Avenue between Colorado and Pleasant streets in conjunction with the county-led 21/13 project.
