Bible, Qur'an classes could receive public school credit under legislative proposal

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Star Tribune

Students in Minnesota public high schools soon could earn credit for courses that teach the Bible or the Qur'an as infallible truth under a proposal now before the Legislature. If approved, the measure would allow public school students to take up to one-third of all their credits at private schools, with public school districts having the option of accepting those credits for graduation.

