Bible, Qur'an classes could receive public school credit under legislative proposal
Students in Minnesota public high schools soon could earn credit for courses that teach the Bible or the Qur'an as infallible truth under a proposal now before the Legislature. If approved, the measure would allow public school students to take up to one-third of all their credits at private schools, with public school districts having the option of accepting those credits for graduation.
