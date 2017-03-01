Two Minnesota Lawmakers Want Top State Commerce Official Fired
Two Minnesota lawmakers say they want a top state commerce official fired following a judge's criticism over what she called an "unwarranted investigation." Rep. Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, and Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, wrote a letter to Gov. Mark Dayton outlining their concerns and displeasure with Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman.
