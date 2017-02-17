Twin Cities driving ranges opening Friday, golf courses Saturday
It's the middle of February, but it'll feel more like late April this weekend and Twin Cities golf courses are taking advantage. Officials with the Three Rivers Park District are opening driving ranges at Glen Lake Golf and Practice Center in Minnetonka and Cleary Lake Regional Park in Prior Lake.
