Thousands of Minnesota Third Grade Students Falling Behind in Reading
Thousands of Minnesota third grade students are falling behind in reading, and some state lawmakers are mapping out a course of action to reverse those numbers. According to state records, there are nearly 65,000 third grade students across the state, and over 22,000 of those students are not proficient in reading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Wed
|Cragar
|2
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan 23
|Ashley_R
|1
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin...
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Prior Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC