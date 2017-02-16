Thousands of Minnesota Third Grade St...

Thousands of Minnesota Third Grade Students Falling Behind in Reading

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: KSTP

Thousands of Minnesota third grade students are falling behind in reading, and some state lawmakers are mapping out a course of action to reverse those numbers. According to state records, there are nearly 65,000 third grade students across the state, and over 22,000 of those students are not proficient in reading.

Prior Lake, MN

