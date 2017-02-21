Prior Lake Man Creates Full-Scale Ova...

Prior Lake Man Creates Full-Scale Oval Office Replica

Tuesday Feb 21

Glynn Crooks is a Prior Lake man who does all of his work from his replica White House Oval Office. The desk that he keeps all his paperwork on is inspired by the woodwork of a British Navy ship, and he can look across the room at the same Rembrandt Peale portrait of George Washington.

Prior Lake, MN

