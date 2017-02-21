Native American chief builds replica ...

Native American chief builds replica of White House study

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Moment a judge throws a killer drunk driver's mom and boyfriend out of court for LAUGHING during a speech from the victim's sister 'You're kidding me. This is real?': The moment a New Jersey lawyer learned she won $2million in the Powerball It's the Oval knock-Office! Native American chief builds a lifesize replica of the President's White House study in his own home A former Native American tribal leader has built a replica of the White House's Oval Office at his home in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prior Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb 15 Cragar 2
ilovekickboxing, Savage MN Jan '17 Ashley_R 1
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec '16 Merican BEYOTCH 61
News Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... Sep '16 Paris Hilton 24
News South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10) Feb '15 Andy Alt 3
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
See all Prior Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prior Lake Forum Now

Prior Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prior Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Prior Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC