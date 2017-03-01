Guitar legend Santana coming to Mysti...

Guitar legend Santana coming to Mystic Lake; $300 for best seats

Rock guitar great Carlos Santana is coming to Mystic Lake Casino this summer, promoters announced Monday, with the top ticket going for $300. Those most expensive of tickets for Santana's outdoor concert July 13 are priced far higher than what the casino in Prior Lake typically charges for its best seats in either the showroom or the amphitheater under the stars.

