Fired after objecting to business lunch at Hooters, Prior Lake woman files suit
A woman from Prior Lake is suing her former Texas employer, claiming she was fired after being sexually harassed by a company executive during a job interview held at a Mall of America restaurant last year. Marci Hocevar, 53, recently filed a lawsuit against Molecular Health in Montgomery County where the German biomedical company has offices in the suburbs north of Houston.
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need hook up (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|Jch
|4
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan '17
|Ashley_R
|1
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin...
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
