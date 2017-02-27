Fired after objecting to business lun...

Fired after objecting to business lunch at Hooters, Prior Lake woman files suit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Star Tribune

A woman from Prior Lake is suing her former Texas employer, claiming she was fired after being sexually harassed by a company executive during a job interview held at a Mall of America restaurant last year. Marci Hocevar, 53, recently filed a lawsuit against Molecular Health in Montgomery County where the German biomedical company has offices in the suburbs north of Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prior Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need hook up (Nov '13) 12 hr Jch 4
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb 15 Cragar 2
ilovekickboxing, Savage MN Jan '17 Ashley_R 1
News Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... Sep '16 Paris Hilton 24
News South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10) Feb '15 Andy Alt 3
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
See all Prior Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prior Lake Forum Now

Prior Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prior Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Prior Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,221,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC